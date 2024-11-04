3 compete for two Newton council seats

Three candidates are running for two Town Council seats in the Nov. 5 election.

Mayor John-Paul Couce and Councilwoman Michelle Teets are seeking re-election to their second terms. The terms are for four years.

Also running is Dr. Ludmilla Mecaj, who sought a council seat in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

JOHN-PAUL COUCE

Why are you running for the Town Council?

I was born and raised in Newton; this is home. Aside from school, I have lived here my entire life.

I ran four years ago after having difficulty engaging with the municipal government and succeeded. I ran to provide an opportunity for residents to a have engagement with the municipal government that was not provided to me.

I truly enjoy doing what I do. Anyone who knows me might easily become annoyed with my nearly endless conversation about Newton matters, development, changes, etc. I enjoy learning about how the government works and continue to improve my own awareness to help reconcile the gap between the government and the individuals.

I also value the nonpartisan aspect of our election. Decisions at the local level infrequently involve decisions based on political ideology, and in today’s environment, it is a refreshing take on managing society. This helps to solidify and motivate my interest..

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Lowering taxes is an extremely difficult task to accomplish. There are a large number of fixed costs in the budget: insurance rates, contractual obligations, pension costs, etc. These are nearly impossible to adjust without reducing staff or reducing programs. The potion of the municipal budget that can be adjusted needs to be watched closely and managed responsibly to ensure that those being forced to pay exorbitant New Jersey property taxes are actually getting a benefit from what they are paying for. I may be young, but I to borrow from Donna Summer: They work hard for the money, so you better treat (the taxpayers) right!

The chief goal is to limit the impact of taxes on your bottom line. No one likes seeing their taxes increase; no one likes the government spending more money, but if it has to happen, then let us ensure that expenditures return value and let you see some tangible changes in exchange for the increase.

This may be a little less tangible, but providing a connection to governmental services and change is important for everyone - but not everyone has the means to make their own connection. It is difficult to engage with every resident in town, but my goal is to do this to the best of my ability. I openly encourage complaints and concerns, providing for a safe, trustworthy reporting mechanism. I will go to bat to represent your interests. I don’t want a single resident to feel unheard or unrepresented. I had my own personal difficulty with this - it’s why I ran in the first place.

Lastly, homelessness must be addressed. Plain and simple. It’s a priority. It will be addressed.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

It is not be easy for one person to make a difference on the Town Council. The council is a group of five, requiring a majority to make a decision. I have strong abilities of open-mindedness, perspective-taking and problem-solving. This skills have shown themselves in my ability to work with the other council members.

It is difficult to convey all of the influence that I have had over the past four years, but in many circumstances, I was able to help guide a discussion and help drive the council toward the best decision as a collective group by providing different perspectives not initially considered.

My adaptability and open-mindedness also can be seen in my ability to develop a strong professional, working relationship with Councilmembers LeFrois and Teets over the past four years - despite being opponents four years ago. I am not here to satisfy personal interest, settle scores or be stubborn. I am here to provide a new wave, non-complacent perspective, and am ready to continue providing a different angle when problems arise.

You live here, you pay taxes here, this is your home. Let’s make it the best place that it can be. I just want to help do the right thing for you and your family.

LUDMILLA MECAJ

Why are you running for the Town Council?

Newton has faced significant challenges, including overspending and infrastructure neglect. As a resident, I’m committed to addressing these issues.

If elected, I’ll prioritize fiscal responsibility, (accountability to local government), infrastructure improvements, property tax relief, public safety and economic development.

The nature of our town has changed over the past three decades. We’ve gone from a family-friendly community to one in which our community members feel unsafe.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I’m committed to improving Newton’s fiscal responsibility, community safety and governance. Specifically, I’ll address budget overruns, ensure accountability for taxpayer funds and conduct thorough analyses of all proposals.

For community safety, I’ll advocate for a modernized model that includes stricter landlord accountability and collaboration with law enforcement.

To enhance governance, I’ll prioritize transparency, accessibility and responsiveness in town management.

We need term limits for councilmembers. I believe every resident’s voice should be heard and valued without fear of retribution.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I’m a results-oriented candidate focused on action, not empty promises. In just 11 days, I gathered enough signatures that resulted in the 2018 referendum to combine the May municipal election with the November general election. This initiative has saved taxpayers $60,000 so far. This will save Newton taxpayers $100,000 every 10 years.

I believe in transparency in local government. Leadership comes from willing to speak out against abuses of the taxpayer.

I have always been a taxpayer-first candidate, seeking to bring accountability to our town management.

Background and qualifications.

As a longtime Newton resident and current New Jersey University professor, I am deeply concerned about the decline of our town. Despite years of waiting, necessary changes have not been implemented.

I believe Newton should be a safe and affordable place to raise families. Unfortunately, mismanagement has led to the opposite. As a concerned citizen, I will advocate for accountability and transparency in our town government.

MICHELLE TEETS

Why are you running for the Town Council?

I am running for re-election because I want to continue advocating for the residents of Newton and ensure our town remains a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Over the past term, I have been committed to addressing the concerns of our community, from quality-of-life issues to fiscal responsibility.

I am driven by a desire to see Newton prosper while maintaining its small-town charm, and I believe there is still work to be done to achieve our goals..

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Promote fiscal responsibility: I will continue to prioritize the responsible use of taxpayer dollars by advocating for a balanced budget, exploring ways to reduce municipal expenses, and ensuring that our financial resources are used effectively to benefit residents.

2) Community development and continued revitalization: I aim to support projects that enhance our community, including the continued revitalization of our downtown and ensuring we have well-maintained public spaces. I will work to attract businesses that contribute positively to the local economy while keeping Newton a welcoming and enjoyable place for all.

3) Support public safety and services: Maintaining and improving the quality of essential services, such as public safety, road maintenance and recreation, will be a top priority. I will continue to work closely with our first-responders and other departments to ensure they have the tools they need to serve our community effectively.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have a strong record of public service and a genuine passion for representing the people of Newton. As a council member, I have consistently demonstrated my commitment to listening to the concerns of residents and working collaboratively to address them.

My approach is practical and focused on finding solutions that balance progress with preserving what makes Newton special. I have the experience, dedication and vision to continue driving our town forward in a positive direction.