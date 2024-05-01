3 running for 2 council seats

Three Republicans are running for two Borough Council seats in the June 4 primary: council president William Thornton; Tyler Simpson, who is filling an unexpired term on the council; and Najib Iftikhar.

Thornton is running for a fifth term on the council.

Iftikhar was elected to the Board of Education in 2022 but decided not to serve. He previously served six years on the school board. He also ran for the Borough Council in 2021 but did not win a seat.

No Democrats have filed to run in the general election in November.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

NAJIB IFTIKHAR

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I am seeking a position on the Stanhope Borough Council because of my sincere dedication to serving our community.

I firmly believe in Stanhope’s potential for growth and prosperity, and I am eager to contribute my skills and unwavering commitment to its advancement.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If elected, my foremost priorities would be to foster stronger community engagement by establishing transparent communication channels, implementing sustainable development initiatives to uphold the unique charm of our town, and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being and safety of every resident.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

With more than eight years of active involvement in community service, including roles as an elected official on the Board of Education and appointment to the Land Use Committee by both our former and current mayor, I bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record of effective leadership.

My background as an educator in college, coupled with my personal investment in my children’s education, underscores my dedication to the success and welfare of our community’s residents.

I am passionate about connecting with people, understanding their needs, and working collaboratively to address challenges and create positive change.

With a genuine desire to serve and a commitment to listening attentively and collaborating effectively, I am confident in my ability to serve as an advocate for the people of Stanhope and to navigate the complexities of local governance in pursuit of solutions that benefit us all.

TYLER SIMPSON

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I am running for Stanhope Borough Council to give back to my community.

At a young age, I was taught the importance of giving back to your community by my family and throughout my time in the Boy Scouts. That was reinforced as I became an Eagle Scout, where I completed the requirement to “plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, any school or your community.”

After Eagle Scout, I was looking for a way to continue my path of community service, and I determined that the best way to do that is through being involved in local politics.

In January of this year, there was an opportunity to fill a vacated Borough Council position. During my tenure on the Borough Council, I’ve learned how our town operates, attended meetings with the various boards and committees, as well as had the pleasure of speaking to many residents about their vision to improve life in Stanhope.

I believe that I can be a voice for all residents of Stanhope as I work to make the vision of my constituents a reality.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) If elected, I will look to improve communication between the Borough Council and the residents of Stanhope.

2) I will also look to monitor our spending in the borough’s budget and ensure we are spending tax dollars efficiently.

3) I will push to maintain the family-friendly environment of Stanhope by working with residents to engage in community service projects benefiting our town.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am the best candidate for this position because I am truly a son of the Borough of Stanhope.

I have been a resident of Stanhope for 23 years, graduating from both Valley Road School and Lenape Valley Regional High School.

I have community service in my heart as demonstrated by my involvement in multiple food drives for our local pantries, environmental cleanups and many service projects, including my Eagle Scout project to restore Salmon Park in downtown Stanhope.

I have experience serving on the Borough Council as well as my employment as an accounts receivable/accounts payable specialist, where I have learned the importance of balancing budgets and accounting for necessary expenditures.

Background and qualifications.

I am a graduate of The College of New Jersey Class of 2022, where I earned a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Upon graduation, I was employed as an accounts payable/accounts receivable specialist.

I am an Eagle Scout from the Class of 2018 and performed my service project in Stanhope at Salmon Park.

I am also a volunteer basketball coach for St. Therese Church in Succasunna, where I’ve been coaching since 2019.

WILLIAM THORNTON

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

As a homeowner of 23 years and someone who is raising his family in the borough, I want to keep Stanhope a great place to live and raise a family. I want to preserve the way of life we have all come to expect and enjoy in our wonderful community.

I am running for re-election so that I can continue to bring my experience and leadership to the borough in the challenging times that lie ahead.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Control spending and taxes. We’ve all been negatively impacted in these inflationary times. I’ll continue to carefully monitor spending and debt service. The past three years, we have received grant money from the federal government to assist with costly but important infrastructure projects. These grants are necessary projects, which will improve our borough without burdening the residents with higher taxes.

2) The borough needs to have significantly better communication with our residents. We aren’t effectively using all the communication/social media channels available to us. We need to keep our residents aware if there is an issue with the services that the borough provides. While I realize it’s not possible to communicate everything, we must do a better job.

3) I’ll continue to support our Police Department as well as our volunteer fire and EMS workers by upgrading the equipment needed. The service these employees provide our residents is Immeasurable.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I’m the best candidate because I’m committed to Stanhope. I’ve always been accessible to residents to hear concerns and to try to help reach positive results.

I take the responsibility of councilman seriously, and I’m honored to serve our residents. I believe the dedication and experience that I have shown over the past 12 years are a valuable asset to the council.

Background and qualifications.

I have used my career and business experience to directly contribute and positively impact Stanhope.

I’m the current council president, having previously served three consecutive years, from 2015 through 2017. I have also been chairman of Infrastructure Committee since 2012.