3 running for 2 seats on Township Committee

Three candidates are running for two seats on the Andover Township Committee in the Nov. 7 election.

Mayor Thomas Walsh Jr. is seeking re-election. Michael Lensak, a former mayor and committeeman, won the GOP nomination along with Walsh in the June primary. Committeeman John Carafello came in third.

Karl Halteman, a Democrat, is running for the first time.

The terms are for three years..

KARL HALTEMAN

Why are you running for the Township Committee?

After 20 years of being an Andover Township resident, making a home and raising a family here, I’m running to give back.

I believe my experience and passion will help lead Andover Township to financial stability while maintaining the integrity of the town aesthetic.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

First, we need to increase our tax ratables by improving our economic development. The township has several vacant business and industrial properties, some of which are in significant need of redevelopment.

At the same time, we must protect the rural character of our township, avoiding the mega-developments seen in neighboring towns. My qualifications make me well-suited to attract, negotiate and close the right deals.

Second, I want to support our local businesses. We need to use our natural assets, like Kittatinny State Park, to draw visitors to our town and keep them here to dine and shop.

To help our businesses, I plan to offer social media marketing assistance to any business that wants it.

Third, I will fully support our local police and fire departments to make sure they have the tools they need to keep our township safe. That is part of responsible budgeting that controls expenses while investing in what keeps our residents safe and our infrastructure.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

In my career, I am a certified public accountant and chief financial officer. My business experience has provided me with the tools I need to achieve these goals, but I’m also known as a personable guy who’s easy to work with. Those skills will help win over businesses that want to come here as well as being approachable to our citizens.

Background and qualifications

In addition to my business experience, I’m also a volunteer. Locally I’ve volunteered with Sustainable Andover and was a former Cub Scout leader. I’ve also volunteered on CPA scholarship committees and as the treasurer for my church’s nonprofit day-care center.

MICHAEL LENSAK

Why are you running for the Township Committee?

I am running to serve the taxpayers of this great township.

When a committee person takes the oath of office, they need to put aside all personal viewpoints and dedicate themselves 100 percent to responsible oversight of the taxpayer’s money.

I promise that our town will return to open public review for any and all money spent.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Support our volunteers! Others speak of knowing someone who was a firefighter or EMT, which is fine. I don’t just talk the talk - I served as one for many years. Our volunteers will always have my full support.

Open the budget process up to the public as it was for the past 10 to 15 years. There is no reason for the committee to hide the final budget until it is ready to be voted on. We need to bring fiscal responsibility back.

Every person is dealing with inflation and rising costs. High property taxes should not be included in that burden. From seniors on a fixed budget to families with children, we need to do better for them. I promise to hold the line on property taxes for our residents.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My prior track record: I am the only candidate that can say I put forth a 0 percent tax increase for the township and got it done!

During Superstorm Sandy and the COVID/Subacute crisis, I put everything aside and fought to protect those in need and peril, even when there were others telling me to “stand down.”

I have absolutely no conflict of interest in serving as committee person: no family, associates, business properties associated with township matters.

I swear to always put the taxpayers of the town first and foremost in all decisions and will be open to new ideas to make our township the premier place to live in Sussex County!

THOMAS WALSH JR.

Why are you running for the Township Committee?

I am running for office because I have already served for close to 20 years - I would like to continue to serve, especially with the current committee, who has worked extremely hard as a team to develop the remaining parcels of commercial property.

The next three years will be an exciting time to see our efforts come to fruition and to play a part in that will be a great honor.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if re-elected?

The top three things I would like to accomplish if elected would, first, to be able to continue overseeing the Lackawanna cutoff to finish - it has been a long haul and we are coming to the finish line.

Second, to stabilize our tax base by revitalizing our Route 206 corridor. We have created a redevelopment zone with our Land Use Board and the interest has been outstanding.

Lastly, to maintain our infrastructure - our roads, parks and buildings - to the standards our residents deserve.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

The reason why I would make the best candidate is because I see this as more than politics. This town is my home and it has been my home for 62 years!

Going to Andover schools, creating a family here, being involved in coaching recreational sports for 25 years and all around have created deep roots.

I am aware, respectful and proud of the history of this town and the people who had built it along with those who continue to. I believe in the future of our town and I am fully confident in myself and our committee to get us there. Lastly ... experience!

Background and qualifications

I’ve been on the Township Committee for almost 20 years, mayor seven times, 2017 Sussex County Economic Development Mayor of the Year, served on the Finance Committee for 16 years, and member of the Land Use Board, Recreational Committee, Open Space Committee, ATPD liaison and DPW liaison.

I have been appointed to the Lackawanna cutoff project and responsible for adding three cell tower antennas to the monopole, resulting in $2.8 million of revenue over the contract lifespan.

Previously, I have worked with past committee member Gail Phoebus in condensing old spending ordinances to refurbish Hillside Park fields, tennis courts, playground, pavilion, field equipment and basketball courts along with the soccer field at Goodale and a softball field at Long Pond School.

Garnered $25,000 grant and oversaw the construction of the Lake Iliff Trail.

As a committee member, settled with PSE&G and received $175,000 toward a FWD ambulance, $250,000 toward a new firetruck and $125,000 for construction on trail to Kittatinny State Park.

Petitioned the state for a new retail liquor license, which we received and auctioned off for $225,000, resulting in a new liquor store in town.

There are many other accomplishments that show my qualifications. However, what our committee has accomplished as a team in the past 20 years far exceeds any of my qualifications alone.