4 compete for 3 seats on Byram Twp. school board

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Byram Township Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Julie Lucente and James McBain, currently the board’s president and vice president, respectively, are seeking re-election. Also running are Alexandria “Alli” Cicchetti-Smith and Lauren Pedersen.

The terms are for three years.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

ALLI CICCHETTI-SMITH

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

As a lifelong resident in Byram Township, I am running for the Board of Education to support our student body and staff by working together as a community.

I want to be part of making stronger ties between community and schools.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Although I don’t have a personal goal, I would like to see a continual positive learning experience for our entire student body and support our teachers and staff!

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I believe I am one of the best candidates for this position due to my passion for all children, especially for the ones in my lifelong community.

I’ve had the blessing of calling Byram my home for my entire life and raising my three young children here as well.

JULIE LUCENTE

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

As the current BOE president, I am seeking re-election to continue the important work I have been a part of these past three years.

I have a lifelong passion for community service/nonprofit work, having been blessed to work and volunteer in this area my entire adult life in various service roles, including advocacy groups, the arts and sciences, education, ministry, leadership development and local youth sports.

I enjoy, and excel at, connecting communities, creative problem-solving and pioneering new ideas - all of which are vital assets in this role.

I am a strong advocate for accessing and delivering excellent and individualized education for all students and abilities. I believe giving each child what they need to succeed in education is an investment in all our futures.

For the past three years, I’ve been able to use my skill set to ensure that the district has been well-managed and supported, and I would like to continue this important work for another three years.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

The most important goal of any member of a board of education is to strive for excellence in the educational experience we deliver to our students. That will always be my top priority.

It is also important to support fiscal responsibility, balancing the needs of the district with the financial outlay of the taxpayers.

As a board, we have demonstrated our ability to pass balanced and fair budgets while continuing to compete at the county and state level with regard to academics, scoring in the top tiers and receiving multiple awards and distinctions.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Being able to successfully oversee the board the past two years as president, support the needs of the district and make difficult decisions based on a variety of factors is only part of what makes me a great BOE member.

The other main factor is being able to work together with all parties to find common ground and move forward in the direction that is best for our students’ educational needs.

I have a proven track record of doing exactly that in my tenure.

I am also a mom to two students and have a vested interest in seeing our schools, students and staff succeed.

JAMES McBAIN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

As the current vice president of the Byram Township Board of Education, I am seeking re-election so that we can continue to work together with the administration and community to create the best educational environment possible for our children.

Having been a volunteer in multiple ways throughout my life, I understand the importance of giving back.

I believe we must deliver the best possible education based on our students’ ever-changing needs while also addressing the challenges they face today.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My top priority as a member of the Board of Education is to ensure that every student is being given the opportunity to not only excel academically based on their own educational needs but also to be prepared to go out into the world as young men and women.

Being financially responsible is also a priority. We must continue to be fiscally transparent with the community and continue to pass balanced budgets.

Byram Intermediate School was recently given a highly sought-after designation as a New Jersey School to Watch; maintaining our high level of academic standards and also continuing to be a leading district in the state will also continue to be a priority.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

For the past three years, I have helped navigate the district through some very challenging times, and I want to continue to help on the front lines.

I am highly devoted to our community and schools. I have lived in Byram for almost 13 years and love our town.

My two children and all their friends are what drives me to want to ensure that our schools, students and staff succeed at the highest levels.

LAUREN PEDERSEN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Byram Township Board of Education because I am interested in taking an active role in my community.

I have a young daughter who will be entering the district in a few years, and my background in education and knowledge of the workings of a school system make me a strong candidate.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My main goal is to support Byram students, teachers and administrators.

As an educator, I understand the importance of quality education that is accessible to all students as well as the need for consistent communication, collaboration and transparency.

I would work tirelessly to improve educational equity by advocating for policies that bridge the achievement gap.

Secondly, I would focus on curriculum development and innovation by collaborating with educators, parents and community stakeholders.

I would ensure that the curriculum remains relevant, current and aligned with the evolving needs of students in the 21st century.

Lastly, I would prioritize the management of school finances by working with the superintendent and business administrator to maintain programs and staff despite the fluctuating state funding model.

Although districts like Byram continue to navigate through uncertain fiscal security, our faculty, staff and students should be a priority to the district and townspeople alike.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am the best candidate for this position due to my longevity as a Byram resident, my education and experience.

I was raised in Byram Township and want to contribute to its continued success. I am a proud Lenape Valley graduate, have obtained my bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education and a master’s of education in literacy.

I have been a special-education elementary teacher for eight years and teach life skills to young adults with autism.

My experience has afforded me the opportunity to understand what it means to make a school thrive and excel.