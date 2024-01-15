4 honored in Byram school district

The Governor’s Educator of the Year awards were presented to Carmelina Stolzenberg and Tricia Bogdan, both teachers in the Byram Township School District.

Governor’s Educator Service Professional of the Year awards went to Kerri Lyman, a paraprofessional at the middle school, and Kara Valeich, a speech and language pathologist at the elementary school.

The awards recognize teachers and educational service professionals who are inspiring educators and have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and passion in making a difference and shaping the minds of future leaders.

Stolzenberg teaches sixth-grade English Language Arts at Byram Intermediate School. She is known for their dynamic teaching style and ability to connect with adolescents.

She also is a coach and summer Adventure Camp adviser. She has worked in the district for four years.

Bogdan, who teaches fourth-grade math at Byram Lakes Elementary School, has worked in the district for 25 years.

She was recognized for her unwavering commitment to fostering a love of learning in her students.

Lyman is a support staff representative for the Byram Education Association and has worked in the district for nine years.

Valeich, who has worked in the district for 19 years, is active in the community and raises money for autism awareness.