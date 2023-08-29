4 vie for 3 Byram council seats

Three incumbents are seeking re-election to the Byram Township Council in the Nov. 7 election.

Raymond Bonker, Lisa “Cris” Franco and John “Jack” Gallagher Jr. are running for three seats along with Richard Proctor.

The terms are for four years.

Bonker, Franco and Gallagher, all longtime township residents and volunteers, first were elected to the council in 2019.

Because the township’s municipal elections are nonpartisan, candidates had until Thursday, Aug. 24 to file petitions to get their names on the general-election ballot.