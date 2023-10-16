6 running for 3 school board seats in Frankford

Six candidates will compete for three seats on the Frankford Township Board of Education.

Incumbent Kate Adam is seeking a second term.

The other candidates are Darrin Chambers, Chris Dexter, Charlene Molnar, Mindy Smith and Jessie Vaughan. Smith and Vaughan are running on a slate.

The terms are for three years.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

KATE ADAM

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I know and love our Frankford community, and I know and love public education.

I am a lifelong resident of Frankford. The daughter of two educators, I have been a teacher for more than 20 years.

I have the passion and practical experience to serve our children, teachers and community as we build our future one young mind at a time.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I look forward to bringing strong, compassionate leadership back to our school.

I will work to provide a globally competitive education for every student while remaining fiscally accountable to taxpayers.

Concrete goals include increased access to practical skills and world language classes and more space for physical activities and the arts.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Our children deserve leaders who model respect, curiosity and independent thinking. I am that kind of leader.

I have the education, experience and dedication needed to partner with school stakeholders to foster the best learning environment for our children.

Background and qualifications

As an incumbent BOE member, I have witnessed firsthand the politicalization of our children’s education.

I have explained to my own children why the respected leaders at their school have been leaving. I believe this has to stop.

I have the experience and determination to lead our community’s schools toward a brighter, less polarized future.

DARRIN CHAMBERS

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the BoE because I believe I can help ensure our school system continues to be one to be proud of.

I’m deeply committed to ensuring that every child in our community has access to a high-quality education. I want to advocate for policies that prioritize academic excellence, safety and inclusivity.

I believe in fostering open communication between parents, teachers and administrators to make informed decisions that benefit our students.

With a focus on fiscal responsibility and educational innovation, I’m dedicated to shaping a brighter future for our children and our community as a whole.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If elected, I aim to maintain and improve Frankford’s ability to provide enhanced educational excellence in a safe learning environment while maintaining effective use of tax dollars to every child in our community.

I will work to improve academic standards, support teacher development and ensure our curriculum prepares students for the challenges of the future. This includes promoting STEM education and arts programs to provide a well-rounded education.

I’m committed to ensuring our schools are safe and nurturing places for all students. This involves implementing anti-bullying initiatives, mental health support, and fostering diversity and equity.

I would follow a strategic and responsible approach, which would include transparent budgeting, prioritization of needs, efficiency measures, long-term planning and most importantly effect on the students.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I believe I am the best candidate for this position due to my unique combination of personal commitment and experience.

As a dedicated parent of four children, I have a deep understanding of the daily challenges students and families face. This personal connection fuels my passion for educational excellence and depth.

Furthermore, my background in government, charity, small business, and support of volunteer and veteran organizations equips me with the necessary skills to make informed decisions and advocate effectively for our schools.

I am a proven problem-solver, collaborator, advocate for open communication and a responsible steward of resources.

My candidacy represents a genuine commitment to our community’s future through education. I’m ready to work tirelessly to ensure every child in our district receives the quality education they deserve.

CHRIS DEXTER

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I have a vested interest in the Frankford School District as the parent of three students who attend the school.

The school is entering a critical time as two important leadership positions need to be filled.

I believe that Frankford Township School is an excellent school with teachers who really care and provide a world-class education.

As we navigate through state aid cuts, I would like to try and help ensure Frankford can continue to be a great school for our children.

What are the top three things you plan to accomplish if elected?

The first goal I have is to try and ensure that we are able to hire the best middle school principal and CSA that we can.

The second goal that I have is to try and work with our curriculum director and committee to help improve our test scores and continue to focus on academics within our school to help ensure continued academic excellence for our school district.

I would also like to continue to support mental health and academic challenges that exist post-Covid.

Finally, I would like to ensure that we continue to foster open communication between all teachers, parents and administrators.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I believe that my 23 years in public education offer a great perspective as a board member. I was an educator for 19 years, and I am entering my fourth year as an administrator at High Point Regional.

My background in budgeting, especially now as our schools face monumental cuts, can help Frankford manage the budget and do more with less.

Background and qualifications

My experience writing and implementing curriculum as both a teacher and administrator can help ensure we are meeting standards and hopefully help improve our standardized test scores.

I will always keep the best interests of our school district in mind if elected.

CHARLENE MOLNAR

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Board of Education because I love the school climate, teachers and staff and the educational mission of the school district, which focuses on providing “an environment that allows each student to become a productive and responsible citizen.”

Arming students with a solid education has a profound positive impact on the future, and I would love the opportunity to be on the board and support all stakeholders as we work to fulfill the mission put forth by the district.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If elected, I would work toward enhancing the already exceptional educational experience provided at Frankford Township School by working with teachers, administrators and parents to establish policies and provide the resources needed to implement innovative teaching methods, update curriculum, and invest in technology and resources that support effective learning.

I would also work to reduce achievement gaps among different student populations and ensure that all students have equal access to quality educational opportunities that will allow them to reach their full potential.

Finally, I would advocate for responsible fiscal policies that allocate resources effectively to meet educational goals while being mindful of taxpayer dollars.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a lifelong resident of Frankford Township and a graduate of Frankford Township School and High Point Regional High School.

I am incredibly grateful for the successes I’ve had because of the foundation I received as a student at FTS.

Now I have had the good fortune to watch my own four children have even more positive and enriching experiences at the school.

I would be honored to be elected and enjoy the privilege and responsibility of supporting the students, teachers and staff at FTS.

Background and qualifications

I have worked as a middle school English teacher in New Jersey for the past 23 years.

I have tremendous respect for public schools, and we are lucky to live in a state that boasts the third-best school system in the country.

I want to do whatever I can to support the success of that system.

MINDY SMITH

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

American children are our most precious asset and our greatest responsibility. They are 100 percent untapped potential.

In order to ensure our heritage and our way of life endure, it is every citizen’s responsibility to be vigilant and make sure the public school system is teaching fundamental skills, such as reading, writing and arithmetic to be prepared to enter the work force.

This will enable a consistent or improved quality of life and the opportunity to pursue happiness through a strong economy and civic responsibility.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. Increase English Language Arts proficiency from 57.1 percent to 90 percent.

2. Increase mathematics proficiency from 37.3 percent to 90 percent.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a Frankford resident and taxpayer. Those are the only requirements anyone needs to run for the Board of Education.

JESSIE VAUGHAN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

Being a lifelong resident of Frankford Township, my whole family has had the privilege and honor of attending Frankford School, including all my brothers and sisters, to now having four children of my own at the school.

From being a student all the way to being a parent of children in the district, I’ve always loved this school and its staff.

With the constant changes in the world, and within our little town of Frankford, there’s certain things that I never want to see change, and that’s the education and opportunities that all children have while attending Frankford!

We see the education system and curriculums changing, and a lot of unhappy parents who have unheard voices on the topics our kids are being taught in school.

As a parent, the children are what I care most about, and the fact that they receive the opportunities and funds needed to have the best chance at succeeding in their future.

I am running for the Frankford Township Board of Education to be a voice for the unheard parents, To be a parent that will speak up for all parents and fight to the end for our children to have the best experience and opportunity at succeeding while attending Frankford Township School!

What are top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. Making sure our school budget is to a point that our staff and students have every opportunity for the most success as well as not hurting the tax payers of the township!

2. Make it a priority to have a board that works together to achieve everything in our kids’ best interest and not be so split on decisions.

3. Work on communication for parents and board members, so there are no unheard voices or concerns of every parent and student!

What makes you the best candidate for the position?

I am a Frankford Township parent who will fight to the end for all parents and children and doesn’t back down from pressure! I will work with everybody to achieve the greatness that Frankford is known for!