75th Annual Lord’s Auction to be held August 27

The 75th annual Tranquility United Methodist Church Lord’s Auction will be held to benefit renovation of the 220-year-old church building and steeple reconstruction on Saturday, August 27, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Tranquility United Methodist Church. church is located at the corner of Kennedy Road and Route 517, in Tranquility, NJ.

Some of the items to be auctioned off include handmade quilts, knitted and crocheted items, cross stitch, and artwork. All are to be auctioned off under the tent, rain or shine. Everything is homemade, homegrown, home baked, or home crafted. Food, drink, and ice cream are also to be sold. In addition to items pictured, other items to be auctioned off, including plants, baked goods, jelly, handmade woodwork items, original artwork, canned goods, fresh local produce, as well as hand painted items, and even calves! ALL will be auctioned off during the day.

For more information and pictures from past years, please visit tranquilityumc.org or follow Tranquility NJ, UMC on Facebook.