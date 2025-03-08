Agriculture scholarships available

Multiple scholarship opportunities are available to local students pursuing careers in agriculture.

The Sussex County Agricultural Society offers two scholarships.

One is for students who plan to pursue a program of study related to agriculture. To apply, send email to tgarris930@gmail.com. High school students may ask their guidance counselors for applications.

The Agricultural Society’s other scholarship, in cooperation with Clearing Corp., is for students who plan to major in agriculture and become farmers after graduation. Send email to jsmith2199@gmail.com for an application and information.

The New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show’s Agriculture Division is offering scholarships for any Sussex County graduating high school senior or college student pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in one of the many fields of agriculture.

For information and the application, go online to bit.ly/fairgrounds-scholarship. Information also is available in local guidance offices.