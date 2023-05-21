Alpha Arts Institute welcomes first artist-in-residence

The Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) welcomes artist-in-residence Romeo Di Loreto, a professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, School of Art and Design.

Di Loreto will hold a masterclass three-day workshop, deliver a lecture/discussion and open an exhibition, “Silence/Silenzio,” as part of the two-week residency.

He received his bachelor’s degree in photography at Ryerson University in Toronto and his master’s at the Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design.

He was a faculty member of Fondazione Studio Marangoni (New York University) and served as Visual Media Department area head, founder and co-director of the MFA in Photography program at Studio Art College International (SACI), both in Florence, Italy.

Before teaching, Di Loreto worked for Kodak Canada, where he was responsible for the technical division of the Kodachrome Processing Laboratories, film and paper innovative technology research department.

He has exhibited artworks nationally and internationally, including in the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Colombia.

A masterclass workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25 to 27. Special pricing is available to students with a valid ID, and scholarships are available.

To reserve seating, go online to https://sussex.simpletix.com/

Space is limited to eight students on a first-come, first-served basis.

A lecture and discussion on “Silence/Silenzio” and the photographic works and artistic development of Di Loreto will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the Student Center Theater in the Student Center, followed by the exhibition in the Art Gallery at 7 p.m.

The lecture/discussion and exhibition are free and open to the public and will be catered by the SCCC Culinary Institute.

In addition, Daniel Cosentino, dean of arts and humanities and director for the Alpha Arts Institute, will host a Q&A session after the lecture.

For information, send email to arts lecture series coordinator James Jeffreys at jjeffreys@sussex.edu

“The Alpha Arts Institute’s inaugural season is transforming and strengthening the arts in Sussex County and the greater northern New Jersey region. We are most pleased to host an artist of Professor Di Loreto’s caliber as our inaugural artist-in-residence,” Cosentino said.

Jeffrey Ward, dean, College of Fine Arts, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, said, “We are delighted to support Professor Di Loreto in his professional and artistic endeavors. We thank the Alpha Arts Institute at SCCC and look forward to his exhibition and future exchanges.”