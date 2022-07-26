Andover Township halts relationship with Lakeland EMS

After months of negotiations with Lakeland EMS, Andover Township and the service decided to table discussions until a later date. That means Atlantic Ambulance will now be the primary emergency service provider for the town. Lakeland and Newton EMS units will now serve as mutual aid.

According to a town representative, Andover had begun negotiating contracts with both Atlantic and Lakeland several months ago. And while the town was able to reach an agreement with Atlantic to serve the community, they were unable to finalize the contract with Lakeland, citing an impasse in contract language.

The town will still provide Lakeland with a monetary donation of around $6,200, plus gas reimbursements for local calls. Atlantic will be receiving a donation of a little over $12,000 from the town, plus gas. The donations help the EMS agencies recoup the costs of their services.

As far as who gets called to what accident or emergency, that is coordinated by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, which uses its dispatch team to see which units are closest. So there should be no disruption in call responses.

In a press release, Lakeland EMS said, “After decades of dedicated service to the residents of Andover Township by the Lakeland Emergency Squad, we are saddened to announce that the Andover Township Committee has decided to end the longstanding partnership with us. While this is not the outcome we were hoping for, it was not Lakeland’s decision to make.

“Throughout the past 83 years, we have been the leader in providing the highest level of care possible for the communities we serve. We look forward to continuing our service to the Borough of Andover and the Township of Byram and providing them with the best possible care.”

Negotiations such as these happen each year, so the agency and town are expected to return to the drawing board at the end of this year and reach an agreement at that time.

The primary strain on just about every EMS and volunteer agency is a lack of volunteers and the financial incentives to keep them on board. If you would like to volunteer for this worthy cause, visit lakelandems.org/apply (or call 973-347-2123 for non-emergencies) for Lakeland EMS, atlanticambulance.org (or 973-535-8500) for Atlantic Ambulance, or newtonfirstaidsquad.org (973-383-3377) for Newton First Aid Squad, to name just a few of the many local agencies available who could use volunteers.