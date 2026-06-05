Andover Township officers nominated for Valor Award after rescuing kidnapping victim

The Andover Township Police Department has nominated Officers Alex Price and Shane Kobis for the New Jersey Police Chief’s Foundation Valor Award in recognition of their actions during the rescue of a kidnapped woman who had been held at gunpoint.

The nomination stems from an incident on Dec. 5, 2025, when the officers joined a multi-jurisdictional search for a woman who had been abducted by her ex-husband during a carjacking near County College of Morris.

Using cellular data and information about a suspicious vehicle, Price located the suspect near the border of Green and Andover townships. When law enforcement deployed drones to search the area, the suspect fled, leading police on a pursuit through rural roads in Green Township.

Authorities said Price took action when it appeared the suspect might attempt to reach Route 80. At a wide intersection, he used a low-speed vehicle contact maneuver to push the suspect’s vehicle into a field, bringing the pursuit to an end. Kobis maintained a secondary position to assist with the arrest.

As officers took the suspect into custody, a loaded handgun fell from his possession. Kobis then discovered the victim handcuffed inside the vehicle.

Investigators later determined the woman had been held captive and sexually assaulted for more than six hours at a farm before her rescue.

“Officers Price and Kobis demonstrated exceptional composure, teamwork, and courage under extreme circumstances,” the department stated in its nomination. “Their actions directly resulted in the safe rescue of the victim, the immediate apprehension of an armed and violent offender, and the prevention of further trauma.”

Price and Kobis are among the law enforcement nominees being considered for this year’s Valor Award, which will be presented during the 114th Annual Conference and Police Security Expo of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, scheduled for June 22-25 in Atlantic City.

The Valor Award was established in 2000 by the organization to recognize police officers and private citizens who demonstrate exceptional heroism and dedication to public service.