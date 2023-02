Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary will be closed for the 2023 season as supporters mourn the death of founder Kelly Corless Simonetti, according to a Facebook post.

Simonetti, who died in November, founded the organization 20 years ago with her husband, Jim.

The sanctuary is in Frelinghuysen in Warren County and has a Newton mailing address.

People with wildlife emergencies should contact Franklin Lakes Animal Hospital at 201-817-5564 or VCA Morris Plains at 973-366-3223.