The Kittatinny Players will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” this week at Kittatinny Regional High School, 77 Halsey Road, Newton.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15 and 1:20 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tickettailor.com/events/thekittatinnyplayers/1121055#