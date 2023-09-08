Beefsteak dinner tonight; Byram Fest postponed

The Byram Township Historical Society will host a a 225th Anniversary Celebration Beefsteak Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 under a tent at the C.O. Johnson field.

The dinner is all-you-can-eat with beverages, an Oktoberfest band, raffle items from Byram ShopRite Wines & Spirits and more.

Tickets are $75. All ticket holders must be age 21 or older.

The event is rain or shine.

A portion of the profits will benefit Byram Township Recreation.

Byram Fest 2023 had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at C.O. Johnson Park, 117 Roseville Road, but it is been postponed because of the weather forecast.

The event will feature music and entertainment, food truck vendors, inflatable rides for all ages and cornhole games followed by an evening fireworks display.