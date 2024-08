Green Township will celebrate its bicentennial with a Pig Roast at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Tranquillity Farms, 47 Decker Pond Road.

There will be a DJ, lawn games, a cash bar and dinner, including roasted pig, burgers, hot dogs, salads, roasted corn and vegetarian options.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children age 10 and younger. Children age 3 and younger are admitted for free.

For information, send email to landuse@greentwp.com