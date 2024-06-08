Breast cancer survivor celebration is today

Breast cancer survivors are invited to a unique celebration of life from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., Newton.

The Survivor Celebration will feature a keynote presentation by author, life strategist and motivational speaker Diana Perez along with break-out sessions, lunch, music by Sue Polcer and interactive exhibits.

Martin Kessler of the Sussex County Community College’s Cullinary Institute will give a cooking demonstration.

A question-and-answer session will be facilitated by medical oncologist Dr. May Abdo-Matkiwsky and a panel of medical experts.

Raffles and other prizes will be awarded throughout the event.

Numerous vendors will be available to offer tips on health, wellness, fashion and exercise.

The free celebration is open to breast cancer survivors. Call 973-940-3500 to register.

“We are delighted to gather to applaud the lives of these remarkable breast cancer survivors,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“This celebration teaches women how to maintain their well-being, gives them the opportunity to get the latest facts about breast cancer, and, most importantly, invites them to relax and have some fun. We are grateful to all the individuals and organizations who have agreed to join in this special celebration of life.”

Additional breakout sessions will feature master certified life coach Laura Ferri and Alina Hedaya of Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation.

Therapy dogs will be in attendance under the watchful eye of handler Jackie Wagner.

In addition to Project Self-Sufficiency, attendees will be invited to peruse exhibits from Idiomatic Wellness, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation/ReVital Cancer Rehab Program, La Roche Posay, Mary Kay Cosmetics and Skin Care, Newton Medical Center, NJCEED, Regional Cancer Care Associations, Sparta Cancer Center and the Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing.