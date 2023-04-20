Business expo, job fair is today at SCCC

The fifth annual Business & Networking Community Expo and Mini Job Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Sussex County Community College (SCCC).

Hosted by SCCC’s Business Education Department and Business & Entrepreneurial Club, the event will be at the Health Sciences and Performing Arts Center Building.

The networking session runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the PAC Atrium.

Attendees may meet local business representatives and apply for open positions and internships, get advice on a job search, or learn a bit about launching a business as well as network with SCCC students, faculty, alumni, business owners and peers.

Businesses in attendance will be PKF-O’Connor Davies, SCARC, United Life Brokers, Edward Jones, Valpak, TD Bank, Chipotle, UPS, Staples, Newton and College Coaching with Care.

A seminar discussing “Diversity in the Workplace” will follow from 1:15 to 2 p.m. in Room A232. Community members and businesses from the surrounding area will be invited to participate along with representatives from SCCC.

Sal Paolucci, SCCC business program coordinator and co-adviser, said, “Networking offers a great opportunity to speak with representatives from many of the businesses in and around our community, opening new doors and giving you access to prospects you might not be able to find on your own.”

The event is open to the public. The expo is free, and pre-registration is not necessary. Light refreshments will be served.

Spaces are available at no cost for business owners. Send email to Paolucci, event coordinator, at spaolucci@sussex.edu