Byram Day celebrates community and fun

Saturday, September 10, saw the mercury climb into the 90s, but by 5 p.m., the temperature had simmered down and games, blow ups, food trucks and tables featuring information about the community filled CO Johnson Park for the third annual Byram Day.

“It’s a great community event that brings people together and is a great way to celebrate the end of summer,” said Scott Yappen, chairman of the Byram Recreation Commission. “I do a lot of volunteering in the community, and this is definitely one of my favorite events.”

For the Waterloo Neighborhood Food Pantry, the event was a chance to showcase what they’re all about.

“We’re relatively new,” said Andrea Sullivan, of the pantry. “We want to get the word out about our pantry and our mission to alleviate hunger and food insecurity in the Byram, Stanhope, Netcong, and surrounding communities. We offer weekly distribution collection, growing and packaging of food.”

They gave out information and collected non-perishable items at Byram Day, and Sullivan’s daughter, Erin, and Yappen’s daughter, Harlow (who are both juniors at Lenape Valley Regional High School and members of the field hockey team), helped at the pantry’s table.

“This event and this evening are a true celebration of Byram Township,” said Catherine Biancore, Byram Township recreation leader. “It’s about getting people in the town together to play some corn hole and other games, enjoy some great food as well as hear some great tunes spun by Magic Touch DJs, who bring a lot of energy and fun to the event.”

Jersey Benitos was one of the food trucks at Byram Day. “This is our third time coming to this event and it’s a lot of fun,” said Melanie Politi, who hands out the food along with the business owner, Ben Cubeta. “It’s just a fun evening and everyone enjoys seeing friends and neighbors in a great setting.”

The evening capped off with fireworks that started at 8:45 p.m., by Serpico Pyrotechnics. The crowd set up chairs or sat on blankets and all eyes were to the skies.