Byram Fest, Dragon Boat Race planned

Byram Fest will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at C.O. Johnson Park.

Organized by the township Recreation Committee and Parks & Recreation Department, the event was postponed from Sept. 9 because of the weather.

There will be music, food, family activities and games, inflatable rides, face painting, a dunk tank as well as a fireworks display.

Dragon Boat Races

Dragon Boat Races will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Cranberry Lake.

They are hosted by the Byram Township Historical Society in conjunction with the Cranberry Lake Community Club.

The profits will be donated to Save Our Bridge and the historical society.