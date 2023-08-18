Byram food pantry seeks donations

With higher grocery costs increasing need, the Waterloo Neighborhood Pantry, run by the United Methodist Church in Byram, frequently is running low on key supplies, such as laundry detergent, dish soap, canned fruit, soup and vegetables.

To donate, drop off items between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturdays at 10 Mansfield Drive.

There also is a box at Alibi Beach Bar & Grill, 172 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope, where donations may be dropped off at any time.

Church volunteers are willing to pick up donations. Call 973-347-7900 to schedule a time.

- Haley Olstein