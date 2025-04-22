x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Byram. New tennis courts open

Byram Township /
| 22 Apr 2025 | 10:09
    TC1 Byram Mayor Alex Rubenstein opens the new tennis courts at the municipal complex April 15. At right is Councilman Richard Proctor. The courts were funded with a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    TC1 Byram Mayor Alex Rubenstein opens the new tennis courts at the municipal complex April 15. At right is Councilman Richard Proctor. The courts were funded with a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    TC2 There are two regulation tennis courts. One has an overlay for pickleball.
    TC2 There are two regulation tennis courts. One has an overlay for pickleball.
    Byram. New tennis courts open
    Byram. New tennis courts open