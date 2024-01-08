x
Byram officials sworn in

Byram /
| 08 Jan 2024 | 04:19
    John ‘Jack’ Gallagher Jr. takes the oath for a new term on the Byram Township Council during its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Lisa ‘Cris’ Franco takes the oath for a new term on the Byram Township Council. Holding the Bible is Rebecca Franco.
    Richard Proctor takes the oath for a seat on the Byram Township Council. He was elected to his first term Nov. 7. Holding the Bible is Brooke Proctor.
    Byram Township Fire Department officers pose at the Township Council’s reorganization meeting. The officers include Chief Todd Rudloff, Assistant Chief Shawn Pond, Capts. Dave Blakely and Derek Plantamura, Lts. Mark Hopkins and Frank Dilberto, president Casey Margo, vice president Paul Conklin, treasurer John Hebble and secretary Andrea Proctor.
