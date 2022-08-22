Byram resident named to NJBIZ list of ‘Forty Under 40’

Sax LLP, an accounting firm out of Parsippany, recently announced that its partner, Megan Sartor, of Byram, had been listed on NJBIZ’s “Forty Under 40,” which applauds 40 business professionals under the age of 40 for their notable successes and strong leadership in the state.

Chosen by an independent panel of judges following an open nomination process, the individuals recognized on this year’s list contribute to their own industries — spanning health care, finance, sports, law, education and more — as well as to the New Jersey community at large.

Sartor was honored for her accomplishments both within the firm and in her field. She was named a partner at Sax LLP at the age of 30, making her one of the youngest professionals, and women, in the firm’s history to reach that pinnacle of achievement. That same year she was also named leader of the firm’s Valuation, Forensic and Litigation Department, one of Sax’s most longstanding practice areas. Most noteworthy was her recognition as a qualified expert in her field, first giving deposition testimony at the age of 30 and court testimony just two years later. She has since testified in Bergen, Essex and Somerset counties in New Jersey, and Orange County in New York. Sartor has been personally court-appointed by judges in Essex and Somerset counties as a subject matter expert, noting her credibility and reputation.

“It’s an honor to be named to the 2022 class of NJBIZ’s ‘Forty under 40’ with so many of my prominent peers and I am grateful for my inclusion,” said Sartor. “This recognition validates my efforts to serve my clients, co-workers, my industry and my community to the best of my ability, and I am proud of my hard work and what I have been able to accomplish in my career so far. I wish to extend my congratulations to the 39 other deserving professionals who received this acknowledgement.”