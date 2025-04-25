Byram school board seat open

The Byram Township Board of Education is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat.

Send a letter of interest and resume to Byram Township Board of Education, c/o Theresa Radline, Business Administrator/Board Secretary, 12 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope, NJ 07874 by 4 p.m. Friday, May 2.

For information, call 973-347-1047 ext. 2301 or send email to radline.theresa@byramschools.org

Candidates for the vacancy will be interviewed at a board meeting at 7 p.m. May 28 at Byram Lakes Elementary School.

School board members must be a U.S. citizen at least 18 years old who is registered to vote and able to read and write. Applicants also must be a resident of Byram Township for at least one year, have no direct/indirect interest in any contract with or claim against the board, and not hold office as mayor or member of the municipal governing body. Board members must undergo a criminal history background check.