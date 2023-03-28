Byram Township to hold Founders Day on Sunday

Byram Township will kick off the year-long celebration of its 225th anniversary with Founders Day on Sunday, April 2.

The Byram Township Historical Society is organizing a friendly get-together to celebrate the 225th anniversary of the founding of the township when it separated from Newton Township and held its first election April 9, 1798.

The event is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Waterloo Village Meeting House, 525 Waterloo Road, Stanhope,.

The cost is $45 a person. Tickets are available online at https://bths.us/event/byram-founders-day/

The town’s first elected Moderator, Jephthah Byram. will be portrayed, and current township officials and other attendees are encouraged to wear period costumes.

Jeffery A. Miller Catering will provide hors d’oeuvres, soft drinks, coffee and dessert. A cash bar will be available.

The society asks those interested to purchase tickets by Monday, March 20.