Caffrey to head Newton school board

Ed Caffrey was elected as president of the Newton Board of Education at its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Caffrey served as the board’s vice president for 2024.

Joan Faye was elected to be the board’s vice president for 2025.

Faye, Danielle Gyles-Zito and Meghan Gill were sworn in to three-year terms at the meeting.

The three were unopposed in their re-election bids Nov. 5.

During the meeting, the board approved James Murdoch as a special-education teacher at Halsted Middle School, replacing Michael Licata, as of Jan. 15. He will be paid $66,986.