Callers make anti-Semitic remarks

Three people in a row called in to the Newton Town Council meeting Nov. 27 to make disparaging remarks about Jews.

The council has a hybrid meeting that allows public comments to be made in person and by phone.

The callers gave their names; the council does not require speakers to provide their address.

Carla Hill of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), who listened to the audio recording of those calls, said she has logged about 100 similar incidents at governmental meetings throughout the country.

The callers often give what sound like Jewish names or a name, such as Zeke Heil, which sounds like “Sieg Heil,” a phrase used by the Nazi Party in Germany in the 1930s and ‘40s.

Hill, senior director of investigative research with the ADL’s Center on Extremism, pointed out that the callers to the Newton meeting referred to a website run by an organization with 400 followers. ”It’s very organized, and we expect to see much more of it.”

Opinion is divided on whether to respond to such comments or ignore them, she said.

”They (such callers) really do want people to express outrage because then they use that for entertainment.

”Not reacting to it could very well be a good way to deal with it. ... I think everybody has to make their own choice.”

If someone lashes out at the callers, they may become a repeat target, she warned. “A lot of times if these folks don’t get any attention, they kind of move on.”

Hill said she heard of one meeting where the officials stood and turned their backs to the speakers as a silent stance. “I thought that was pretty cool.”

First-time callers

Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr. said the Nov. 27 meeting was the first time that the Newton council received such calls.

The police chief is aware of the comments and is reviewing any appropriate measures with the staff, he added.

No officials commented on the calls during the rest of the Nov. 27 meeting.

In response to a question, Councilman Matthew Dickson later said he was shocked and disappointed by the comments. “These remarks were not only deeply disturbing, but they went against the principles of inclusivity and respect that our community upholds.”

He pointed out that the public comment sections of the council meetings are intended “for constructive dialogue and the sharing of opinions that contribute to the growth and betterment of our community.”

”I want to extend my sincerest apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or offended by these inappropriate comments. It is unacceptable that our community, which prides itself on being a safe and welcoming space for all individuals, had to witness such discriminatory language. Newton strives to foster an environment where people from all religious beliefs, races, sexual orientations and gender identities can co-exist and feel a sense of belonging.”

Though the callers gave their names as David Cole, Ross Berger and Noah Steinberg, those names could not be verified nor whether they live in Sussex County.

The callers’ comments were oft-repeated tropes, such as “The United States is dominated by Jewish people.”

One referred to “The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion,” saying it outlines “a plan by Jews for world domination.” That fabricated text has been called the most widely distributed anti-Semitic publication of modern times.

”Maybe some people could put some eyes on this situation and start to look into who the people are that dominate our society and our nation. And maybe we could stop sending billions of dollars over to these psychopaths over in Israel,” another concluded.