Car raffle benefits Benny’s Bodega

Benny’s Bodega, a Newton-based nonprofit organization, joined with Volkswagen World of Newton, a member of World Auto Group, to raffle a Volkswagen Taos on Black Friday.

In six weeks, volunteers sold 1,100 raffle tickets.

The winner was chosen the day after Thanksgiving at the dealership with live music playing from 102.3 WSUS.

Radio host Steve Allen picked the ticket and Benny’s Bodega founder Benjamin Davey announced the winner.

Volkswagen World of Newton previously was the platinum sponsor of Benny’s Bodega’s tricky tray fundraiser.

The nonprofit operates a store that provides food and household items for free to the working poor.

It receives no government funding and relies on donations and fundraising events.

“This fundraising event was a huge success and we are so thankful for the relationship we have with Volkswagen of Newton and the whole World Auto Group,” Davey said.

“The bodega is helping thousands of people each month, and we are quickly outgrowing our current location. We found the most perfect spot for us to move into, but it requires a large down payment. We are working tirelessly to make that move a reality in 2025.”