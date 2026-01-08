Carney announces bid for clerk

Republican County Commissioner Chris Carney announced today that he would seek his party’s nomination as Sussex County Clerk in the 2026 primary election following the retirement of current County Clerk Jeff Parrott.

“Jeff Parrott has served our county with distinction as County Clerk and he leaves enormous shoes to fill,” said Carney, a former Frankford Township Mayor, Committeeman, and two time Commissioner Director. “I look forward to leaning on my experience at both the local and county level, and my familiarity with the Clerk’s Office and its operations, to continue the great services that are currently provided to the residents of Sussex County.”

Over the last five years on the Board of Commissioners, Carney has served as Liaison to the County Clerk – working closely with the Clerk and his office, including educating the public about Daniel’s Law, which aims to prevent acts of violence against government officials by restricting access to their personal residence information; as well as the property alert service that allows residents to monitor their property records and prevent deed fraud or title theft.