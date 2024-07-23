x
Cars & Guitars Party

Newton /
| 23 Jul 2024 | 05:44
    The Cars &amp; Guitars Party on Saturday, July 20 in Newton was a benefit for the Hampton Township Volunteer Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Cast Iron of Sparta was one of the bands performing at the event.
    Eric Redding of Hampton Township stands by his red and black Surrey car.
    Russ Eaton of Stillwater stands by his silver 2006 Nisan 350Z.
