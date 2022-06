On Saturday, June 11, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Morris and Sussex counties hosted a special fundraising event, “CASA at the Zoo.’’ Approximately 500 CASA supporters, foster children, trustees, staff, and volunteers came out for this event. With the zoo reserved only for CASA, guests were free to explore unimpeded by lines or crowds, as they enjoyed dinner, snacks, carousel, train rides, the petting zoo, and a glimpse at animals from around the world.

The goal of this year’s event was to raise unrestricted funds for CASA programs, and to highlight the importance of CASA’s advocacy for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Sponsorship support allowed CASA to provide tickets to over 100 children and foster families to attend the evening at the zoo.

“We were excited to have shared this event with the entire CASA family of loyal supporters, volunteers, staff, board, and most importantly, the children and families who are essential to the CASA mission. The money raised will help our organization to expand our programs and enhance the advocacy we provide to children in foster care,” said CASA of Morris and Sussex Counties’ Executive Director Dr. Lisa Barsky Firkser.

Funds raised will go directly to support CASA’s mission to recruit, train, and supervise volunteers who provide advocacy to children in court settings, an ensure they have a permanent and nurturing home. For more information visit casamsc.org or call 973-998-7590.