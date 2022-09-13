Celebrate Sussex County this weekend!

Celebrate your community at Sussex County day, slated for Sunday, September 18, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds (37 Plains Road, Augusta). This free event will honor everything unique about Sussex County.

There will be interactive booths and displays that highlight all the county has to offer, along with activities the whole family can enjoy, including a variety of food vendors, live music, games and activities, a scavenger hunt, a helicopter landing, a chicken wing eating contest, a “Chopped” cooking competition, classic car show, magic shows, axe throwing, giveaways and so much more!

Several businesses and non-profits will have booths set up so that you can get to know them better. For more information about the events planned for that day, visit the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce website or call 973-579-1811.