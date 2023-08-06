x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Celebrating National Night Out

NEWTON. This is the second year that the town has held the event, and the size was double that of last year.

Newton /
| 06 Aug 2023 | 03:01
    Morgan Saulys, a Newton emergency medical technician, shows Julian Dixon, 3, of Newton what it’s like to be strapped on a gurney and put in the back of an ambulance at the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Newton. (Photos by Greg Smith)
    Morgan Saulys, a Newton emergency medical technician, shows Julian Dixon, 3, of Newton what it’s like to be strapped on a gurney and put in the back of an ambulance at the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Newton. (Photos by Greg Smith)
    The extended ladder of a Newton Fire Department truck rises above the National Night Out crowd at Memory Park.
    The extended ladder of a Newton Fire Department truck rises above the National Night Out crowd at Memory Park.
    The Atlantic Health System helicopter prepares to land for a demonstration.
    The Atlantic Health System helicopter prepares to land for a demonstration.
    Sadie Blankenship, 8, of Dumfries, Va., has a rainbow on her forehead. It was painted by Carla Brunelle who worked in the face-painting tent along with other Newton High School seniors.
    Sadie Blankenship, 8, of Dumfries, Va., has a rainbow on her forehead. It was painted by Carla Brunelle who worked in the face-painting tent along with other Newton High School seniors.
    Zoë Smith, 4, of Hewitt celebrates her fourth birthday with the TV cartoon character Bluey.
    Zoë Smith, 4, of Hewitt celebrates her fourth birthday with the TV cartoon character Bluey.
    Members of the Newton Fire Department cook free hot dogs for those attending the National Night Out event.
    Members of the Newton Fire Department cook free hot dogs for those attending the National Night Out event.
    Sgt. Alan Carbery and Patrolman Eric Stickle of the Hardyston Police Department host a table at the event.
    Sgt. Alan Carbery and Patrolman Eric Stickle of the Hardyston Police Department host a table at the event.
    Lyla Kaul of the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife offers information about local wildlife.
    Lyla Kaul of the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife offers information about local wildlife.
    The band Snake Oil Willie plays while some people dance in the sun.
    The band Snake Oil Willie plays while some people dance in the sun.
    Children climb and slide on inflatable obstacle courses.
    Children climb and slide on inflatable obstacle courses.

Residents and first-responders mingled at the National Night Out celebration hosted by the Newton Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Memory Park.

This is the second year that the town has held the event, and the size was double that of last year.

Police departments from nearby towns as well as military units, other first-responders, and representatives of conservation agencies and other organizations brought information about what they do and how they help.

The band Snake Oil Willie provided live music, while adults and children enjoyed games and activities, including cornhole and inflatable obstacle courses.

There also was face painting, a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) station and the TV cartoon figure Bluey, who posed for photos with his fans.

Atlantic Health System’s helicopter came in for a demonstration landing.

Free hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and water were available to all.

National Night Out is an annual national event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It was started in 1984.