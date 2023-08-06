Celebrating National Night Out

Residents and first-responders mingled at the National Night Out celebration hosted by the Newton Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Memory Park.
This is the second year that the town has held the event, and the size was double that of last year.
Police departments from nearby towns as well as military units, other first-responders, and representatives of conservation agencies and other organizations brought information about what they do and how they help.
The band Snake Oil Willie provided live music, while adults and children enjoyed games and activities, including cornhole and inflatable obstacle courses.
There also was face painting, a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) station and the TV cartoon figure Bluey, who posed for photos with his fans.
Atlantic Health System’s helicopter came in for a demonstration landing.
Free hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and water were available to all.
National Night Out is an annual national event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It was started in 1984.