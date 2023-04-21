Center for Prevention and Counseling wins $30,000 grant

The Center for Prevention and Counseling in Newton will receive a $30,000 grant from the state the Juvenile Justice Commission in conjunction with the Governor’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee.

The two awarded 17 grants totaling more than $369,﻿000 to police departments, schools and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey to expand summer programs for at-risk youth.

The center plans to enroll sixth-graders as well as expand services to students in grades 7-12 through a prevention, education and anti-bullying program.

In addition to field trips and leadership and team-building activities, the program will feature a three-day leadership conference created and executed by the young people.

The grants will provide organizations already operating successful summer programs for at-risk youth with up to $30,000 to enhance their programs and/or increase the number of young people they serve.

Because of the grants, about 500 additional young people will be able to participate in an array of recreational, educational and character-building activities being offered in their communities this summer.

“I’m pleased that New Jersey is able to continue its investment in programs that serve our most vulnerable young people,” said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “The funding announced today by the Juvenile Justice Commission is emblematic of the Murphy administration’s commitment to make sure all of New Jersey’s youth have opportunities to develop new skills, overcome challenges and achieve their optimal potential.”

Funding for the grants comes from the federal Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention’s Formula Grants Program, which supports state and local delinquency prevention and intervention efforts and youth justice system improvements.

The funds can be used to provide job training, mental health and substance abuse treatment, community-based programs and services, reentry/aftercare services, and school programs to prevent truancy.