Children receive school supplies

Parents and children from more than 400 families recently got a boost with preparations for the new school year at Project Self-Sufficiency’s annual Back-to-School Fair.

Students received free backpacks stuffed with new school supplies and played games and activities while parents accessed community resources designed to prepare them for the upcoming year.

Volunteer stylists offered free haircuts to children.

The musical duo Exit 12, featuring Craig Evans and Brian Kathenes, entertained families while they munched on pizza, popcorn and snacks.

The annual event is hosted by the Journey Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children, at Project Self-Sufficiency.

Throughout the afternoon, the Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad offered tours of an ambulance and gave first aid tips to children and families.

Jackie Wagner and her support dog were available for children, and a K-9 demonstration by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department rounded out the event.

In addition to Project Self-Sufficiency, representatives from local social service and health-care organizations offered interactive activities for children and resources to parents and caregivers.

Participating social service and health-care organizations included Atlantic Health System, Care Plus New Jersey Kinship Navigator Program, Caring Partners of Morris & Sussex, Center for Family Services, Center for Prevention & Counseling, DASACC, Divine Energy Solutions, New Jersey Comfort Partners Program, Family Partners of Morris & Sussex, Family Promise of Sussex County, Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, Intensive Family Support Services, Safe Kids Northern NJ, Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad, Norwescap, SCARC, Sussex County Community & Youth Services, Sussex County Division of Health Office of Public Health Nursing, Sussex County Division of Social Services, Sussex County Educational Commission Project SEARCH, Sussex County Library, Sussex County Special Child Health Services/NJCEED Program, Sussex County YMCA, Tri-County Case Management Organization, Youth Advocate Program of Morris & Sussex, Zufall Health Center and others.

Stylists were provided by Farida’s Hair Salon, The Village Mane, and Ultima Hair Designers Salon & Spa.

”The start of a new school year can be stressful, so we were pleased to welcome parents, caregivers and children to the annual Back-to-School Fair,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director at Project Self-Sufficiency.

“We commend all of the social service agencies, businesses and volunteers who took the time to help families to prepare for a successful year.”