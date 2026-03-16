Color run fundraiser planned to support Stillwater preschooler

A 5-kilometer color run and youth sprint fundraiser to benefit Dean Eliopoulos, a preschool student at Stillwater Township School, will be held April 18 at Hampton Pit.

Dean, who has choreoathetoid cerebral palsy and tracheomalacia, uses specialized equipment and therapies and is expected to begin using a motorized wheelchair. Organizers said proceeds from the event will help his family make home modifications, including widened doorways, a ramp, safer mobility access and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

Jeanne Smetana, Dean’s social worker at Stillwater Township School, said staff members organized the fundraiser after recognizing that Dean’s needs continue beyond the classroom.

“Do it for Dean came to fruition through the dedication of our caring staff who recognized that Dean’s needs extend beyond the school setting,” she said. “Our school community is committed to supporting not only our students but also their families. Despite Dean’s family efforts to access available resources, they continue to face many barriers. Dean has significant needs in order to achieve the greatest level of independence in his daily life, and we wanted to come together as a community to help make a meaningful difference. As they say, ‘it takes a village.’”

Smetana said the school works to maintain an inclusive environment that supports students and families.

“Dean is truly a joy,” she said. “Seeing our students grow and thrive is the greatest reward.”

Dean’s mother, Meg Eliopoulos, said the family has relied on school support while managing his daily needs.

“We take it day by day and we have been very fortunate that the Stillwater School has been so accommodating,” she said. “Dean needs special equipment and is reliant on signing as he is nonverbal. He is a really great kid and we make it work. For people with children or family members with any type of disability, life is not normal. Home modifications have to be made, places we go must be wheelchair accessible and we have a vehicle to accommodate. It’s easier when the kids are younger and smaller, but as they grow older and bigger, they become heavier and harder to move around. It’s a lot.”

Sarah Pittenger, preschool and special education teacher at the school, said Dean will enter kindergarten next year.

“His Choreoathetoid Cerebral affects more of his body movements than his brain function,” Pittenger said. “Dean is extremely bright and academically excels. With many intensive therapies and teamwork, we hope for Dean to communicate and use his body to his fullest potential.”

Pittenger said organizers chose a color run to encourage community participation. Participants may walk or run the 5K course, and children’s sprints also will be offered. Runners will pass through color stations where nonharmful powder will be distributed.

The event also includes a student T-shirt design contest.

“We held a T-shirt design contest to encourage more student involvement in our event,” Pittenger said. “Students were invited to create a superhero-themed design that represents strength, courage, and heroism. The winning artwork will be featured on the official ‘Do It for Dean’ Superhero 5K Color Run T-shirt that all participants will wear. Our winning designer is Cameron McGowan, a third grader at Stillwater School! Cameron will also receive a personalized superhero cape to wear at the event.”

Marissa Cramer said the fundraiser reflects the school community’s support for Dean and his family.

“Dean is such a bright light in our school community, and watching staff, families, and neighbors come together for this Color Run shows what inclusion truly means,” Cramer said. “We celebrate differences and support every child’s success. We’re honored to help bring our community together for Dean.”