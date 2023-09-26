Color Run funds student activities

About 250 people took part in the Hampton Township Parent Teacher Association’s second annual Hawk Hustle Color Run on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The 5K run and walk at the Hampton Township Recreation Fields in Newton was followed by a one-mile walk starting a half-hour later.

They raised about $6,000 from sponsors, about $4,000 from participants and about $350 in donations.

Teri Doyle-Rathbun, president of the PTA at Marian E. McKeown Elementary School, organized the event this year. This is her second year on the PTA.

Her goal was to offer students a fun and social activity outside.

“I want this to be a community event for everyone,” she said.

The PTA helps fund activities for the students, such as assemblies, celebration of the school’s 50th anniversary last year, a food truck for teacher appreciation and an ice cream truck among others.

The money raised from the run will fund these activities and also will be used to extend the blacktop at the school.

Lower turnout

Last year, about 350 people attended the Color Run, which was held on a Saturday. The lower number this year may because it was held on a Sunday, when people attend church, Doyle-Rathbun said.

Awards were given to the first-, second- and third-place winners for the 5K and the one-mile walk. There also were age group certificates for both males and females.

The 5K winners were Aiden Majka in first place, Mason Weston in second place and Mark Hennion in third place.

The one-mile winners were Savannah Demartini in first place, Brandon Micah in second and Sawyer Sucameli in third place.

They received medals and certificates for a free ice cream cone at the Dairy Queen in Newton.

The Hampton Township Clean Communities donated swag bags for participants and volunteers. Sponsors of the event contributed items for the bags.

Runners received a T-shirt with a design drawn by third- through fifth-graders as part of an assignment in art class. The teachers then voted for the best one. Blair Corter won the contest both years.

Last year, the design was a hawk head, and this year, it was a hawk with running sneakers.

Before the runners took off, the group said the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Grace McEvoy, a student from Frankford, singing the National Anthem.

Many volunteers

Doyle-Rathbun said many people and organizations volunteered their time to make the run a success. Bob Huber, a construction official, and his wife, Candida, volunteered to throw color packets at the runners. Ryan Phillips was the volunteer photographer.

Administrators at McKeown and Kittatinny Regional High School promoted the event, and Department of Public Works supervisor Danny Bayles was in charge of the pit.

Last year, the PTA donated $500 to the Hampton Township Fire and Rescue to have its members at the event. This year, they volunteered to work the event.

Andrew Simonis volunteered to make balloon figures before and after the run. He is the Hampton Township electrical inspector.

Benny’s Bodega had a 50/50 drawing. There also were Chef D’s Artisan Grilled Cheese and Dolly Ice Cream food trucks.

The third annual Hawk Hustle Color Run tentatively is planned for Sept. 21, 2024.

Doyle-Rathbun said it will be on a Saturday so more people can attend,