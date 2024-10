A Comedy Night, hosted by the Armed Forces Relief Committee, will be Saturday, Oct. 5 at the American Legion, Route 183, Stanhope.

A buffet dinner with soft drinks is from 6 to 8 p.m.

The show, featuring comedians Matt Jenkins and Johnny Lampert, begins at 8 p.m.

The cost is $60. To buy tickets online, go to armedforcesrelief.org

For information, send email to info@armedforcesrelief.org or call 862-243-7689.