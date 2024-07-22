Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Cones with a Cop in Byram
| 22 Jul 2024 | 01:08
CC1 From left are Derek Kuncken, president of Byram Township PBA Local 406; Abigail and Eva Sarna; and Officer Christopher Spaldo at the Cones with a Cop event Thursday, July 18. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
CC2 Two little boys check out the inside of a police car.
CC3 Hudson and Nairobi Ndombi of Byram pose with Byram Police Officer Christopher Spaldo.
CC4 Byram Township PBA Local 406 hosts Cones with a Cop at Champs Ice Cream Parlor on Thursday, July 18.
A boy checks out the inside of a police car.
Jessica and Cole Garcia of Byram.
Emily Nunes of Stroudsburg, Pa., and Mackenzie Brammer of Flanders.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED