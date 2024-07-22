x
Cones with a Cop in Byram

| 22 Jul 2024 | 01:08
    CC1 From left are Derek Kuncken, president of Byram Township PBA Local 406; Abigail and Eva Sarna; and Officer Christopher Spaldo at the Cones with a Cop event Thursday, July 18. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    CC2 Two little boys check out the inside of a police car.
    CC3 Hudson and Nairobi Ndombi of Byram pose with Byram Police Officer Christopher Spaldo.
    CC4 Byram Township PBA Local 406 hosts Cones with a Cop at Champs Ice Cream Parlor on Thursday, July 18.
    A boy checks out the inside of a police car.
    Jessica and Cole Garcia of Byram.
    Emily Nunes of Stroudsburg, Pa., and Mackenzie Brammer of Flanders.
