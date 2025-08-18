Contested school board races in 3 towns

Races for school board seats will be contested in three towns in the Nov. 4 election.

The filing deadline was Monday, July 28.

In Stanhope, four people are running for three board seats. They are David Badolato, Stacy Donahue, Jennifer Herold and Yacoub Yaghnam. Herold and Yaghnam are incumbents.

In Stillwater, four people are running for three seats. They are Joao Paulo “J.P.” Domiciano, Jennifer Kraft, Karen Thibault and Christine Voris. Kraft, Thibault and Voris are incumbents.

In the Sandyston-Walpack Consolidated School District, five people are running for three seats. They are Robert Eulo, Alison Green, Kristen Grzymko, Amanda Marra and Joel Penkala. None of the candidates are currently on the board.

No one filed to run for one seat representing Walpack on the board.

School board races are uncontested in these districts:

• Andover Regional: Jane Byron, Steven Minnick and William Porter filed to run for three seats.

• Byram: Natalee Ruddock Gorousingh and Melissa Smith filed to run for three seats.

• Frankford: Christopher Dexter and John Tiger filed to run for three seats.

• Fredon: Heather Bischoff filed to run for one seat.

• Green Township: Kristin Blodnik-Post and Amy Jones filed to run for three seats.

• Hampton Township: Allison Holdt, John Nelson and Jeffrey Orosz filed to run for three seats.

• Hopatcong: Kevin Daviau, Nicole Falconi-Shubert and Veronica Schram filed to run for three seats with three-year terms. No one filed to run for one seat with a one-year term.

• Kittatinny Regional High School: Richard Hrynoweski filed to run for one seat representing Fredon and George Morville and Louis Sylvester filed to run for two seats representing Stillwater.

• Lenape Valley Regional High School: Richard Kuncken filed to run for one seat representing Byram and Peter Vergano filed to run for one seat representing Stanhope.

• Newton: Edward Caffrey, Raymond Morris and Mary Zayac filed to run for three seats with three-year terms and Marissa Place filed to run for one seat with a one-year term.

School board seats usually have three-year terms.