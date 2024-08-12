Contested school board races in 4 districts

Races for school board seats in four districts are expected to be contested Nov. 5, according to an unofficial list of candidates from the Sussex County Clerk’s Office.

The deadline for candidates to file to run for the seats was July 29.

Andover Regional

Four people filed to run for three seats with three-year terms on the Andover Regional Board of Education. Those seats represent Andover Township.

The candidates are Brian Hertenstein, Lena Sciroppo, Jeffrey Neubig and Margaret “Peggy” Widgren.

Hertenstein, Sciroppo and Neubig are incumbents.

Frankford Township

Four people filed to run for three seats with three-year terms on the Frankford Township Board of Education.

They are Jason Huhn, Kaitlin Frato, Mandy Jaust and Chelsea Stoll. The last three are running on a slate.

Frato and Jaust are incumbents.

Fredon Township

Three people filed to run for two seats with three-year terms on the Fredon Township Board of Education.

They are Anthony Corcella, Laura Ciccolella and Ali Durino.

Corcella is president of the board. Ciccolella was appointed to the board in June.

Green Township

Four people filed to run for three seats with three-year terms on the Green Township Board of Education.

They are Ann Marie Cooke, Heather Ellersick, Alyssa Eisner and Kristin Blodnik-Post.

Cooke, Ellersick and Blodnik-Post are incumbents.

Incumbent Christopher Bilik is running unopposed for one seat with a one-year term.