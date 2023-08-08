Contested school board races in 4 towns

Byram, Frankford, Green Township and Stanhope will have contested elections for school board seats Nov. 7.

July 31 was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to have their names placed on the ballot.

Byram

Four people are running for three seats on the Byram Township Board of Education.

Julie Lucente, board president, and James McBain, board vice president, are seeking re-election. Also filing to run were Alexandria Cicchetti-Smith and Lauren Pedersen.

Incumbent MaryAnn Risley did not seek re-election.

Frankford

Six candidates will compete for three seats on the Frankford Township Board of Education.

Incumbents Kathleen Retz Adam is seeking a second term. She is a Spanish teacher at Newton High School.

The other candidates are Darrin Chambers, Chris Dexter Jr., Charlene Molnar, Mindy Smith and Jessie Vaughan. Smith and Vaughan are running on a slate.

Green Township

Four candidates filed to run for three seats on the Green Township Board of Education.

Marie Bilik, the board president, and Maureen McGuire and Melissa Van Blarcom are seeking re-election. Also running is Maarit Kelvin Korpos.

Stanhope

Five candidates will compete for three seats on the Stanhope Board of Education.

Mattia Scharfstein, the board vice president, and Yacoub Yaghnam are running for re-election.

Yaghnam was appointed to the board in February after Najib Iftikhar, who was elected last November, decided not to serve.

Carmen Pico, a former Stanhope board candidate who competed with Yaghnam for the appointment, filed petitions to run in November as did Lana Leguia and Avery Quayle-Badolato.

Leguia is vice chairwoman of the Northern New Jersey Libertarian Party and plans to found a Moms for Liberty chapter in Sussex County, according to her campaign website.

School board terms are for three years.