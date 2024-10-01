Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Cops & Cods
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 01 Oct 2024 | 10:23
The Sussex County PBA Local 138 hosts a Fish & Chips Dinner to raise money for its Good and Welfare Fund on Sept. 21 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Jen Cerra of Frankford with axes for throwing.
Dinner guests play cornhole.
Marty Lewis of Matamoras, Pa., and Mike Weber of Vernon.
Joyce Baiyer of Hamburg and Lillian Bappas of Vernon.
Fred Moser and Emily Rutledge, both of Wantage.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Augusta
2
cops & cods
3
maria kovic
4
Sussex County Fairgrounds
5
Sussex County PBA Local 138
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED