Couce is new mayor of Newton

John-Paul Couce was elected mayor of Newton at the Town Council’s annual reorganization meeting Thursday, Jan. 4.

Couce, who served as deputy mayor last year, said he is the fourth generation of his family to live in Newton.

Councilwoman Helen Le Frois was elected deputy mayor.

The council elects a mayor and deputy mayor from among its members each year. They serve one-year terms in those posts.

Michael Carlucci of Morris Plains was sworn in as the new municipal judge in Newton.

Councilwoman Sandra Diglio was absent from the meeting.