Couce is new mayor of Newton

| 09 Jan 2024 | 07:45
    NW3 John-Paul Couce is sworn in as the new mayor of Newton at the Town Council’s annual reorganization meeting Thursday, Jan. 4. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    NW1 John-Paul Couce is sworn in as mayor of Newton.
    Helen Le Frois is sworn in as deputy mayor.
    Michael Carlucci, left, takes the oath of office as the new municipal judge in Newton. Holding the Bible is his wife, Alice Collopy.
John-Paul Couce was elected mayor of Newton at the Town Council’s annual reorganization meeting Thursday, Jan. 4.

Couce, who served as deputy mayor last year, said he is the fourth generation of his family to live in Newton.

Councilwoman Helen Le Frois was elected deputy mayor.

The council elects a mayor and deputy mayor from among its members each year. They serve one-year terms in those posts.

Michael Carlucci of Morris Plains was sworn in as the new municipal judge in Newton.

Councilwoman Sandra Diglio was absent from the meeting.