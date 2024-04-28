Council approves 2024 budget

The Town Council unanimously approved a 2004 municipal budget of about $15.6 million at its meeting April 8.

The taxes on the average home will rise to $2.935 this year, compared with $2,899 last year. The 2023 budget was about $16.4 million.

With the property reassessment this year, Newton’s ratable properties increased to about $1.04 billion. The average home is assessed at $318,778 this year, compared with $185,638 in 2023.

About $5.9 million of the 2024 budget goes to salaries.

About $9.6 million of the budget comes from taxes and about $1.1 million is from state aid. It uses about $2.3 million of the town’s fund balance, or surplus, leaving a fund balance of about $2.2 million.

Capital projects planned this year include the boardwalk connector at Memory Park; renovations at Firehouse #1; heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at the municipal building; and road resurfacing.

The water and sewer budget for 2024 is $6.2 million.

Mayor John-Paul Couce pointed out that the council previously reviewed the proposed budget at a meeting where officials looked at it line by line.

Deputy Mayor Helen Le Frois said, “It’s amazing that the property values now exceed $1 billion in the town of Newton.

“The increase in the average household value finally coming to terms with the market all while achieving a very moderate tax increase and actually below what we thought we were going to be approving when we walked out of the budget hearings.”

Town Administrator Thomas Russo Jr. pointed out that this is the last budget put together by chief financial officer Monica Miebach, who is retiring this year.

Russo also noted that half of residents’ taxes go to the school district, slightly more than one-third to the town of Newton and 14 percent to Sussex County.

Zoning changes

Town planner Jessica Caldwell described a draft ordinance that would limit apartments in new multi-family buildings to three or fewer bedrooms.

Recently, an application to the Planning Board proposed an apartment with five bedrooms, sparking a discussion of possible limits, Le Frois said.

The aim of the proposed ordinance is “to make sure there’s not too many people in a structure that it becomes unsafe,” Caldwell said.

The draft ordinance also would apply a state residential standard for parking requirements to units with three bedrooms or more.

She noted that Newton has reduced parking requirements in the downtown area to encourage upper-floor apartments on and near Spring Street because public parking is available in that area.

The council approved, 3-1, changes to the town’s contract with Police Chief Steven VanNieuwland, raising his base salary to $180,000 in 2024 because his responsibilities now include overseeing all animal control services.

Councilman Matthew Dickson voted no, and Mayor John-Paul Couce abstained.

Other resolutions approved:

• Authorize a shared services agreement to provide zoning officer services to Hardyston through June 30.

• Support the state Department of Transportation’s designation of the center lane for left turns only on some parts of Route 206.

• Reappoint Mary Ann Carlson and Joseph Ricciardo to five-year terms on the Newton Housing Authority.

• Permit a fireworks display at Memory Park on Newton Day, which is June 8. The rain date is June 15.

• Approve Andre Hewitt to join the Newton Fire Department.