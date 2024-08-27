Council discusses e-bike regulation

Members of the Town Council discussed possible rules governing e-bikes at their meeting Aug. 19.

Deputy Mayor Helen Le Frois said residents have asked her whether Newton regulates e-bikes after seeing more of them on the busiest streets and hearing news about fires started by e-bike batteries in New York City. In addition, some residents are concerned about neighbors storing e-bikes and batteries on terraces or in hallways of multi-unit buildings.

Jessica Caldwell, the town planner, said electric bikes generally travel less than 20 mph. Faster motorized bikes are treated as motorcycles and require licenses, registration and helmets.

Motorized scooters that travel faster than 19 mph are not permitted on public roads or public land, she said.

Caldwell said some towns have posted signs about e-bikes and adopted rules, such as age and speed restrictions and limiting where they may be parked.

Police Chief Steven VanNieuwland said that as the prices of e-bikes have fallen, they are becoming a bigger problem.

Le Frois noted that e-bikes are convenient and less expensive for residents running errands in town. “I think it’s something that we have to be pro-active about if nothing else but from a safety perspective.”

Caldwell suggested starting by educating residents about the differences between e-bikes and motorized bikes, then address issues such as battery storage.

Waiting on I Bank

Council members also heard a review of water and sewer projects that are proposed or under way.

Newton has been using the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank (I Bank) for financing projects because the principal amount likely will be forgiven. However, dealing with the I Bank takes a long time, officials said.

“We’re on their schedule - they move slower than probably any other governmental agency that we work with - but in the long run, this is much better for our taxpayers and for us ultimately to be able to get these huge multimillion-dollar projects done ... and then get the principal forgiven,” Le Frois said.

Thomas Ferry, chief financial officer, said a major project is the water treatment plant upgrade. The cost of work on the plant’s chemical room has grown to about $1 million from $338,000 “because it wasn’t thought that the project was going to be this large.”

Fred Margron, an engineer, said that project has grown to include replacement of all the pumps, tanks, heaters and exhaust fans. “The more we looked into, the more problems that we found and that had to be addressed.”

The sewer line replacement project is waiting for I Bank authorization to seek bids for the work, Margron said.

Councilwoman Sandra Lee Diglio pointed out that Sparta Avenue pump station project was started seven years ago.

Margron said part of the delay was caused by restarting the project in order to use I Bank financing. During that time, the basis for the state Department of Environmental Protection wetlands permit expired, and that process had to be started again.

It has taken two to three years to get the wetlands permit reissued, he noted. “The project was done, designed, sitting waiting to go for three years.

”When you have the opportunity to get the grant money, it makes sense to pursue it,” he added.

During the meeting, the council introduced ordinances:

• A $1.5 million bond ordinance to finance water and sewer improvements.

• Adding regulations on storage of privately owned salt and other solid de-icing materials, according to a state requirement.

• Adding rules on tree removal and replacement to reduce stormwater runoff.

• Prohibiting parking on certain streets during certain hours.

Public hearings and final votes will be Sept. 11.

Council members approved resolutions:

• Reappointing Teresa Oswin to a second three-year term as municipal clerk. She would be eligible for tenure in her fifth year in that job.

• Appointing Kai Crimando as the animal control officer.

• Appointing Samantha Waldron as an alternate member of the Planning Board.

Mayor John-Paul Couce pointed out that the state Department of Transportation placed a surface coat on Route 206. Newton has no control over state roads, he noted.

Le Frois thanked Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr. for finding grant money to place a mini-version of the mural on Moran Street outside the municipal building.

Officer take oath

Brian Zakrzewski was sworn in as a police officer during the meeting.

He is a 2016 graduate of Newton High School. He earned an associate degree at Sussex County Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University. Both degrees were in criminal justice.

He graduated from the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy in May.

Zakrzewski thanked Russo, VanNieuwland and others in the Police Department for their help. “It’s a dream come true, and I’m excited to start my career.”

VanNieuwland called Zakrzewski the top candidate of about 10 he interviewed. He will replace Lt. Thomas Muller, who retires Aug. 27.

He called Zakrzewski community-oriented with an unbelievable work ethic. “He’s a great addition to our department.”

Senior Citizen of the Year

Harry Kaplan, 76, was named Senior Citizen of the Year.

He tested missiles in Germany while serving three years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later served five times as commander of American Legion Post 86, where he remains an active member.

He was a letter carrier in the Newton Post Office for 42 years. After retiring, he became a crossing guard.

He has been a member of the town’s Historic Preservation Advisory Commission for many years.

He was recognized for his “commitment to both country and community and most of all his spirit, love and dedication to the town of Newton.”

Kaplan said, ”I’ve always tried to do my best for the town and give back wherever I could because I consider it an absolute blessing that I can live in a beautiful town like Newton.”

During public comments, resident Walter Struble asked officials to make his street, Linwood Annex Avenue, one-way because it is not wide enough for two cars.

He said his retaining wall has been struck by three different cars, causing $14,000 of damage to it.