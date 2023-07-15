Council OKs limits on cannabis firms

The Town Council approved an ordinance limiting the number of cannabis retailers and businesses providing delivery of cannabis in certain areas at its meeting June 26.

The ordinance provides for no more than two such businesses on Water Street, no more than two on Mill Street and no more than one in the SD-3 Zone.

The council also approved ordinances:

- Providing $177,396 for improvements to the Morris Lake Dam Gatehouse.

- Providing for two parking spaces in municipal lot No. 4 Central Plaza to be charging stations for electric vehicles.

Council members also introduced a proposed $894,909 bond ordinance to finance the purchase of a firetruck. A public hearing and final vote will be Monday, July 17.

Several residents asked officials to consider imposing a curfew to keep young teens from causing problems, such as throwing rocks at cars, during the early morning hours.

Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr. said he would discuss whether there is a need for a curfew with the police chief. “We know the issues going on with the middle school-aged children.”

Officials recognized Ken Hardmeyer and John Craddock for their 25 years of service on the Shade Tree Advisory Commission, which was created in 1998.