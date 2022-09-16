County Board of Ag chicken BBQ open to all

The Sussex County Board of Agriculture has been holding an annual chicken BBQ at the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show since 1942. This year’s 80th Chicken Barbecue, “On The Fly,” will be held on Saturday September 24. You may pick up your to-go dinner at the Board of Ag BBQ building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds from 5 to 7 p.m.

Your local farmers prepare the chicken, fresh from Sussex Meat Packing, slow roasted over hot coals. A secret time-tested, all natural recipe sauce of Charlie Pratchler’s has made this BBQ famous. Summertime favorite corn on the cob comes from Ideal Farms, and the tomatoes come from Green Valley Farms. Holland American Bakery‘s famous dinner rolls complete the meal, with cookies for desert.

All tickets must be purchased in advance before September 18 and are $15. Tickets can be purchased at Brodhecker Farm, Ideal Farms, Space Farms, the Sussex County Fairgrounds, Sussex County Farmers Market, Sussex Meat Packing, or Tranquility Farms. Tickets may also be purchased online at sussexcountyboardofagriculture.org.

The Sussex County Board of Ag relishes the concept of fresh, local, clean food, with no preservatives or artificial colors. The proceeds from this annual fundraiser help to fund scholarships for future farmers, and agriculture-related programs. Support your local farmers, take a break after your day and enjoy a great traditional chicken BBQ meal.