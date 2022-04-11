County plans veterans luncheon

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, Catholic Charities Veteran Services, and the Veterans Committee invite Sussex County veterans to attend an appreciation luncheon on April 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Farmstead Golf and Country Club in Lafayette.

The luncheon will include presentations from various veteran organizations, information tables, and giveaways.

Various service providers will be present to offer information and assistance regarding programs available to veterans and their families.

Pre-registration for this event is required by April 15.

For more information and to RSVP for the luncheon, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579- 0555, ext.1277 or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.